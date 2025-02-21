Car tire residue found in vegetables sold in Switzerland

A study yet to be published by Switzerland’s Federal Office for Food Safety and Veterinary Affairs (FSVO) found traces of car tire pollution in vegetables grown and sold in Switzerland, reported SRF.

Photo by AS Photography on Pexels.com

The study found chemical additives used in tire production in one third of the vegetables tested.

Researchers at EPFL in Lausanne tested around one hundred samples of commonly consumed vegetables, which include lettuce, cabbage, spinach, onions, potatoes, carrots, tomatoes, peppers, courgettes and pumpkins. The produce, which was sourced from Switzerland, Italy, Spain and France, was purchased from wholesalers and retailers in Switzerland.

The compounds detected are used by manufacturers to improve the performance and durability of tires. How these pollutants end up in plants is not yet fully understood, but it is likely they are transported via water and soil to the plants.

Tire pollution is a significant issue. A study by the ETH Institute of Materials Science and Technology found tyres are responsible for around 90% of microplastic pollution.

The impact of these pollutants on human health remains poorly researched. However, a US study from 2020 found a link between tire pollution and the death of salmon populations. One particular ingredient (6PPD) was linked to the death of 40% to 90% of salmon in urban waterways. One of the authors of the study said he hopes we can one day produce salmon-safe tires.

More information on tyre pollution can be found on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

SRF article (in German)

