Tiktoc inspired school shooting threats create headache for Swiss police

Recent threats of school shootings in several Swiss cantons have created extra work for the local police, reported SRF. The threats seem to be inspired by posts on the social media platform Tiktok.

Around one month ago, a shooting threat was found posted in a school toilet in Muttenz in the canton of Basel Landschaft. Similar threats have been reported in other schools in the region.

In Muttenz the police decided there was no need to close the school and the culprit was found. However, fear remains among some parents and students.

The posting of threats seems to be related to a dare on Tiktoc. The problem for the police is that they must take any threat seriously.

One social media expert suggests teachers discuss social media with their students and that parents take time to think about what their children are viewing.

A poll run in late December 2024 showed widespread support for banning mobile phones in schools.

In Muttenz, the student who wrote the threat was expelled. However, according to the headmaster he will return. Another culprit at another school in the region has been told he must leave permanently after making a school shooting threat.

