Swiss support mobile phone bans in schools

This week, a survey revealed that 82% of Swiss favour mobile phone bans in schools, reported RTS. The percentage rises to 87% among women, with men supporting a ban slightly less (78%).

Support for school phone bans cuts across political party lines. 85% of Swiss People’s Party (SVP/UDC) and Socialist Party members favour such a ban. At the other end of the spectrum, Green Party (83%) and Green Liberal Party (75%) members were also largely in favour of a ban.

There was greater variation of opinion across age groups. However, even among the age group (18-25) least in favour of a ban, 64% supported one. Age groups most in favour included 66-75 (89%), 76 and over (87%), 36-45 (87%) and 26-34 (84%). Those aged 26-45 are most likely to be parents struggling to manage their school-aged children, which may explain their above average support. While those over 65 can probably remember a saner information age before mobile phones and social media came of age.

According to the survey, addiction, concentration problems and dysfunctional social interactions are particularly prevalent among young people. France and Italy have already introduced bans on mobile devices in schools. This survey strongly suggests there is support for something similar in Switzerland.

The survey was run by Sotomo, which questioned 2,754 people aged over 18 across German- and French-speaking Switzerland between 18 September and 9 October 2024.

