Swiss police firearm use lowest in 14 years

Switzerland’s police carry guns but rarely use them. In 2023, firearms were used only twice, the lowest number in 14 years, reported CCPCS, an organisation that connects cantonal police forces.

© Claudio Testa | Dreamstime.com

The use of police force is always based on the principle of proportionality, said the organisation. The use of firearms is only permitted as a last resort after less drastic means have been exhausted. The use of firearms has been at a low level for several years and reached a new low last year. In addition, only one person was seriously injured in the two shooting incidents in 2023, with no one dying.

2024 was marked by an incident in February where police mortally wounded an Iranian asylum seeker during a hostage stand off in a train in the canton of Neuchâtel. The man died after being shot by a police officer as he tried to attack with an axe. However, such deaths are rare in Switzerland. There were none in 2018, one in 2019, three in 2020, one in 2021, two in 2022 and none in 2023.

At the same time, the number of instances of electric tazer guns being used rose in 2023. Tazers were used 86 times in 2023, up from 69 times in 2022. Although, the number in 2023 is roughly in line with the average over the last three years, said the CCPCS.

