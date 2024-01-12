Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / New Swiss rape laws to start on 1 July

New Swiss rape laws to start on 1 July

By Leave a Comment

On 10 January 2024, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced that new laws on consent will come into force on 1 July 2024, reported RTS. The date reflects delays needed to prepare for the new rules agreed with Switzerland’s cantons.

person holding letters
Photo by Vie Studio on Pexels.com

From 1 July, the principle “no means no” will apply to sex. Rape or sexual assault will occur when the victim has expressed with words, gestures or by freezing that he or she does not consent.

The reform was contentious, with many arguing that the test be “yes means yes”. To strengthen the “no means no” principle, freezing was added as an expression of “no”.

Under current law, rape or sexual assault only occurs if the victim is coerced with violence or threats of violence. This rule will be replaced.

The new law will also extend the range if sexual acts that will be considered rape. Before only sexual intercourse was included. From 1 July 2024, it will be broadened to include similar sexual acts and offenses such as stealthing, when the perpetrator secretly removes a condom.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp