FILM: WE LIVE IN TIME

3 January 2025.

Happy New Year, dear folks – may our so-called world leaders come to their senses…but then I’m thinking of a miracle, like in the movies… Just stay healthy, positive and escape from reality on the ski slopes or in the cinemas. 🌹

WE LIVE IN TIME (L’Amour au présént) **1/2

This is the sort of romantic film that leaves you in a quandary. With all the jumping around in its timeline, it leaves one with a certain detachment from its sensitive subject – the importance of love and death, and all that goes on in between. And of course of living every moment completely.

There’s heavy stuff here, treated with delicacy in the fine acting of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield as the two protagonists who meet in an awkward manner which I’ll let you discover for yourselves. That’s the beginning of the fun part – falling in love.

Then there are their careers to consider, their decision to have a child or not, their compromises on an array of subjects. Pugh and Garfield’s enjoyment of and attraction to each other is palpable and is the strength of the film. But the director’s (John Crowley) juggling of the timeline often gets in the way of the profundity of the tale. For this is not only a modern love story but also the dilemma and tragedy of terminal cancer. Dealing with it by living as fully as possible, especially through utter dedication to one’s passion for a career, is the message of the film. As I said before, it’s a quandary – between lightness and depth. It left me in an emotional muddle. You might feel differently.

In the meantime, before life gears into action from January 6th, try to see the excellent films you may have missed, before they’re gone:

CONCLAVE

ANORA

JUROR #2

MONSIEUR AZNAVOUR

FLOW

EVERYBODY LOVES TOUDA

…FIGUIER SAUVAGE

RIVERBOOM

THE WILD ROBOT

MUFASA, THE LION KING

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

