FILM: MONSIEUR AZNAVOUR **** an outstanding story

25 October 2024.

By Neptune

MONSIEUR AZNAVOUR **** (vo French)

Writing last week about excellent to failed biopics, I mentioned that the best are often about musical artists. Well, here’s yet another example – this outstanding story of Charles Aznavour’s fascinating life. Who does not know the great songwriter, singer, actor Aznavour? From his poor childhood years to his international glory years as the epitome of the French chanson, it’s all here with loving detail.

How did this little Armenian immigrant, from a close-knit, artistic family who from the mid-1920s had to scrimp and save to survive in France, manage to reach such heights? It came through his driving ambition to be an artist, continuous hard work, belief in his abilities and grabbing any opportunity that came his way. And of course there was luck, which he didn’t let pass by, as with his eventual encounter with the mythic Edith Piaf, who took a liking to him and helped him rise in his career.

This film by directors Mehdi Idir and Grand Corps Malade, both also singers, truly shines due to the casting of the brilliant Algerian/French Tahar Rahim. With the help of some makeup, Rahim literally turns into Aznavour with all his gestures and soulful interpretations of the familiar songs written from his heart about what he lived and experienced as he went from failures to fame. Besides writing and recording more than a 1000 songs in various languages, Aznavour also acted in some 60 films, though that phase of his career is skimmed over in this bio.

Here’s a tumultuous ride through a life full of loves, friendships, some regrets, but above all, a magnificent 70-year career framed by his many unforgettable chansons. The film should go to the Césars with many nominations, especially one for Rahim, who actually sings some of Aznavour’s songs himself. Uncanny.

This is the one to run to this week!

CHALLENGER ** (vo French)

Here’s an unlikely French comedy which turns out to be a sweet yarn about an overweight, simple fellow who wants to be a professional boxer, just because his father was one.

There’s a bit of wannabe Rocky in here, fast, funny dialogue and good acting for a light comedy about a little loser who proves he too can be a hero. Its endearing quirkiness surprised me and left a contented smile on my face.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

