FILM: THE AMATEUR *** – a taut, intelligent thriller

11 April 2025.

THE AMATEUR ***

Langley, Virgina, near Washington D.C. – we’re at the CIA headquarters. And we’re following the life of one Charlie Heller, a brilliant decoder, a bit of a shy loner, in this vast, almost anonymous web of spies.

Unfortunately there’s a huge spoiler if I go any further, but suffice it to say that this meek employee turns into a sly and very effective hunter when he is on a revenge mission. That is the twist of this taut, intelligent thriller which expands out into England, Turkey and even Finnish waters in the chase to find and eliminate some ruthless, international killers.

Diminutive, unassuming Rami Malek, the American/Egyptian actor who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, fits well into this thriller which is a clever brain-over-brawn caper. It also incorporates some murky internal corruption in the CIA, an almost buddy relationship with the eminent Laurence Fishburne, some loving moments and a great deal of chases that are more exciting than violent.

There’s been a slew of spy films lately – this one by English director James Hawes, who last made the Anthony Hopkins film, “One Life” – is one of the most satisfying.

A small mistake:

HARD TRUTHS (Deux soeurs), which I reviewed last week, is only coming out on April 23rd.

And beyond cinema: AZNAVOUR CELEBRATION!

Here is an exceptional homage to the late, great French/Armenian singer, songwriter, actor Charles AZNAVOUR at the BFM (place des Volontaires 2) in a multi-media ciné-concert on Sunday, May 4th at 18:30.

Video Player

00:00

01:06

You may have seen the superb biopic “Monsieur Aznavour” this past year, but this immersive experience will bring out even more immediate aspects of his international performances and his films, all surrounded by a live orchestra.

It is like having AZNAVOUR back for one more time – absolutely thrilling and unique to one evening only.

This is a chance not to miss, whether a fan or only curious about one of the greatest showmen, ever. MAY 4th at 18.30 at the Batiment des Forces Motrices.

More info at: Seven Art.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

