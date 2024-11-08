FILM: THE SUBSTANCE – the cruel reality of the pressure on women to be young and beautiful

8 November 2024.

By Neptune

THE SUBSTANCE ***

Here it is – the cruel reality of the price of fame and glory, and the pressure on women to be young and beautiful, especially in Hollywood. This film made a huge splash in Cannes, with a glamorous Demi Moore playing here a fading actress who realises she is losing her youth and her career as a TV aerobics instructor. And she is only 50!

When she accidentally learns that her show is being cancelled she becomes desperate. Hearing of a substance that promises to create a younger version of herself, she goes for it, however dangerous. And thus begins an incredible transformation. There are touches of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, bits of Tinseltown’s ruthlessness and back-stabbing and shades of Norma Desmond (of “Sunset Boulevard”) in a shockingly modern allegory written and directed by the committed feminist, French-born Coralie Fargeat.

Here is a film the likes of which you have never seen – bold, exaggerated, cruel truths; excellent acting by Moore and her younger double, played by the lovely Margaret Qualley (daughter of Andie MacDowell), and a wonderfully caricatured Dennis Quaid. Its brilliant scenario, which turns extremely bloody and gory (you’ve been warned!), was deservedly crowned in Cannes with the award for Best Scenario. It will disturb and shake you, but you will not forget this film!

TROIS AMIES **1/2 (vo French)

The French are experts at all forms of love and romance and here’s an all too typical example. It’s difficult to define this story by Emmanuel Mouret, as it’s a dizzying merry-go-round of emotions and relationships about two couples and a single girl, making up the three girlfriends of the title.

I won’t get into the nitty gritty of their relationships, but suffice it to say that in most couples, one loves more than the other. As with Joan who is no longer ‘in love’ with Victor, who adores her. She feels terribly guilty about that, as he’s a good man. And of course she confides in her girlfriends. She finally tells him, and he disappears. Oops, wasn’t going to get into details.

If you’re interested in such tales you might enjoy this film, but its tedious trajectory and constant back-and-forth become heavy and sticky, at least they did for me. And all the various deceptions turn unsavoury and finally tiresome. It’s bit of a modern Eric Rohmer, the grand master of such films as “Ma nuit chez Maud” and “Conte d’été” among his many innocent romances. This convoluted one cannot compare with the gentle mood of those classics.

RED ONE **

Oh dear, an ultra-modern Santa story. Not quite sure for whom this Xmas adventure is made, but it’s certainly not for the little kids who deserve some holiday fun and cheer, rather than this fantasy which at times resembles the Marvel blockbusters.

Santa (J.K.Simmons) has a supersonic sleigh, his reindeer are oversized beasts and Dwayne Johnson is his bodyguard. His North Pole home resembles something between a tightly secured military compound and an Amazon delivery facility. The bad guy is played by Chris Evans (who used to play Captain America!). Even as a nasty kid he was a non-believer in Santa and other mythical entities.

But now Santa has been kidnapped and his trusty bodyguard and the bad guy have to work together to save Christmas, just a few days away. Their eventual camaraderie is not so bad, but it’s all a mishmash of genres, though the ending does get sweet and gooey and has a moral message. But who is it aimed at…the kiddies who will be overwhelmed, or the adults who will be bored?

Lawrence Kasdan, director of such outstanding classics as “Body Heat”, “The Big Chill” and “Silverado”, is the father of Jake Kasdan, the director of this film and such others as “Bad Teacher” and “Sex Tape”. Somewhat different styles…

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

