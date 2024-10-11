Widespread hygiene deficiencies in Swiss hospitals

According to a study by Swissmedic, there are deficiencies in the disinfection, sterilisation, packaging and storage of medical products in Swiss hospitals.

The recently published report based on a study done in 2023 by Swissmedic shows that almost all of the 25 Swiss hospitals inspected have deficiencies in the disinfection, sterilisation, packaging and storage of medical products.

In addition, the problem is becoming worse. An earlier study done in 2021 and 2022 found fewer deficiencies. According to Swissmedic there is a lack of awareness of hygiene protocols. 91% of all inspections showed deficiencies, according to the study. The same figure last time was 60%. Procedures related to the packaging and storage of medical products were deficient in 82% of cases. Last time the percentage was 63.

The cleaning of products is increasingly being outsourced. A company called Sermax processes medical products on behalf of some hospitals. This reflects a lack of staff in hospitals and cost pressures.

A representative for Switzerland’s hospitals said he welcomes the report, adding that It helps us to improve.

The director of a hospital in Biel/Bienne said the results must be put into context. Switzerland is one of the leading countries when it comes to hygiene standards, he said. However, Swissmedic says the deficiencies are problematic. They can have an impact on product safety and patients.

Hospitals need to implement improvement measures in order to ensure their compliance with the legal requirements, said Swissmedic. And because these measures are highly relevant for patient safety, Swissmedic has intensified both its monitoring and its collaboration with experts in jointly drawing up basic guidelines for improving quality assurance.

