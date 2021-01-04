Covid: Swiss production of Moderna vaccine to start

While Swissmedic, Switzerland’s drug authorising agency, has yet to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Swiss authorities have given Swiss-based Lonza Group a green light to start manufacturing the product at a plant in Switzerland, according to the SonntagsZeitung.

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine was the second to be approved by regulators in the US after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that was approved by Swissmedic and is currently being administered in Switzerland.

“Important preparatory work is now under way with a view to ramp up the production lines,” a spokesman for Lonza’s plant in Visp told the newspaper. Production could reportedly start within days.

Lonza Group is already manufacturing the Moderna vaccine in the US.

Swissmedic is expected to approve the Moderna vaccine soon and EU approval is expected this week.

