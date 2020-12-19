Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Covid: Switzerland approves first vaccine

Covid: Switzerland approves first vaccine

By Leave a Comment

On 19 December 2020, Swissmedic, Switzerland’s drug authorising agency, approved the first Covid-19 vaccination for the Swiss market.

© Mariusz Burcz | Dreamstime.com

The agency approved the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech for adults from age 16. The first doses of vaccine will be delivered to Switzerland in the next few days. The first delivery will comprise 100,000 doses, followed by larger deliveries. Switzerland’s federal government has order 3 million doses of the vaccine, which requires two doses around three weeks apart.

Once delivered Switzerland’s cantons will be able to start vaccinating in December 2020. From 4 January 2021 the vaccination of vulnerable groups and other priority groups will begin all over Switzerland, announced the government.

Swissmedic looked at data on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine and decided it is suitable without age restrictions for all adults from age 16.

Under the national vaccination strategy, priority will be given to vulnerable people at particularly high risk, including the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

Second priority will be given to healthcare personnel, third priority to people who live with vulnerable people and fourth priority to people in community facilities such as homes for the handicapped where there is an elevated risk of infection and outbreak, as well as the staff of such facilities.

All other adults can then be vaccinated once sufficient vaccine is available. Children, and pregnant women are not yet assigned to target groups under the vaccination strategy, as study data for these groups is not yet available.

Swiss Medic is also looking at further vaccines. The federal government has signed contracts for a total of around 15 million doses of vaccine. In addition to the 3 million doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, contracts have been signed for 4.5 million doses from Moderna and up to 5.3 million doses from AstraZeneca. The AstraZeneca vaccine is unlikely to be available until the middle of next year, said the government.

There is no mandatory vaccination requirement in Switzerland and there will be no charge for the Covid-19 vaccination.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.