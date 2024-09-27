Federal Council aims for winter Olympics in 2038 – seventh time lucky?

The last time the winter Olympics were in Switzerland was 1948 when they took place in St. Moritz. Since then Switzerland has not been a host despite being in the running six times.

Photo by SHVETS production on Pexels.com

This week, Switzerland’s sports minister Viola Amherd said she would welcome the Winter Olympics in 2038, reported RTS. On Friday, the Federal Council gave a green light to get started on a plan to host the winter games in Switzerland in 2038.

However, whether it will happen remains highly uncertain, especially given Switzerland’s track record. Some have questioned whether Switzerland’s shaky public finances can bear the burden of hosting the event. In response to this Amherd said that the country’s financial situation could have improved by 2038.

Most recently, the Olympic committee chose France and the US over Switzerland for the 2030 and 2034 winter games. Before that, voters in the canton of Valais voted against hosting the event 2026. For the 2006 games, Torino in Italy was chosen over Sion in Switzerland by the Olympic committee. For 2010, voters rejected hosting the event in Montreux/Bern, and before that voters rejected plans to host it in Graubunden/Zurich in 2014.

Will Switzerland get lucky (or not it seems for many voters) the seventh time around?

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

