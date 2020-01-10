2020 Winter Youth Olympics kick off in Lausanne

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games were declared open in Lausanne on 9 January 2020, by Simonetta Sommaruga, Switzerland’s president.

The 8,000 spectators present at the Vaudoise Arena saw seven stories performed by local youth emphasising the Olympic spirit and the theme of home – Lausanne is the home of the Olympic governing body.

Participants competing under 79 flags were present.

IOC President Thomas Bach and Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre spoke before handing over to Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation, who declared the Games open. Then the athletes, judges and coaches took their oaths.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games run for 13 day from 9 to 22 January 2020 and include 8 sports, 16 disciplines and 81 medal events. Lausanne is hosting the second largest multisport winter event after the Olympic Winter Games. For more information click here.

