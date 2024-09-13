Swiss want more political action on immigration

A survey report published this week shows that the population of Switzerland increasingly sees immigration as a challenge and desires political action.

Overall, while the economic and cultural effects of immigration are viewed positively, the strains on infrastructure, housing and the environment are viewed negatively. In addition, negativity towards immigration is showing among groups that were once friendly to immigration, said the authors.

Switzerland’s population would like more open discussion about the challenges and potential solutions to the rising influx of people. The population is broadly torn between the desire to limit immigration and the strains it places on the system, and the support it provides to economic growth by supplying skilled workers.

65% are concerned by the idea of Switzerland’s population reaching 10 million. At the same time, 61%

are against an immigration ban.

The survey asked questions with responses ranging from 1 to 5. A score above 3 was positive and one below 3 was negative. The number of negative aspects outweighed the number of positive ones. On two measures the results were positive: GDP (3.32) and culture (3.1). On all other measures the overall result was negative. The overall scores for housing (1.63), transport (1.76), environment (1.83), security and safety (1.93), energy (1.96) and the welfare system (2.18) were all well below 3.

In addition, the survey revealed a significant gap between perception and reality. People overestimate the number of immigrants from particular regions. The percentage of migrants from the EU/EFTA is significantly underestimated. This group make up 70% of the total. However, those surveyed believed on average that they made up 47% of the total. Overall, people believed 23% came from other European nations and 16% from Africa. In reality, these percentages were 10% and 4%.

Popular measures to deal with immigration included: more public transport, working beyond the state retirement age and more childcare centres. Unpopular measures included: an immigration ban, open borders, car pooling lanes and taxes for those with more living space.

Recommended actions included: politicians taking immigartion growing pains seriously, a political obligation to engage in dialogue on the subject, and a more proactive approach to infrastructure expansion.

Strategie dialog21 report (in German)

