Vote to limit Switzerland’s population to 10 million clears signature hurdle

An initiative organised by the Swiss People’s Party (SVP/UDC) to limit Switzerland’s population to 10 million officially cleared the signature hurdle this week, reported SRF.

To launch a popular vote or referendum in Switzerland requires 100,000 signatures. This week, 114,805 of the 114,430 signatures collected for the initiative were deemed valid by the administration, clearing the way for a vote on the plan.

The initiative aims to cap Switzerland’s population at 10 million by 2050. Switzerland’s population probably recently crossed the 9 million mark.

In the past the SVP/UDC has focused its pitch fairly and squarely on immigration. However, this initiative is packaged around the idea of sustainability, ranging from the sustainability of the environment, energy, infrastructure and housing to the sustainability of government finances.

The initiators underline how immigration is creating pressure on housing, transport infrastructure, energy, agriculture and healthcare. In addition, they point out the high welfare demands and criminality of some groups of immigrants. A growing population is eroding quality of life in Switzerland, they argue, and they would like to see immigration limited to only those with the skills Switzerland requires.

To limit immigration, the plan aims to set a population limit of 10 million by 2050. As soon as the population exceeds 9.5 million, the goverment would be required take measures to cut immigration, particularly in the areas of asylum and family reunification. For example, those who have been temporarily admitted would no longer be able to apply for permanent residence or Swiss citizenship. Family reunification would also be restricted. Switzerland might also be forced to renegotiate international agreements drive population growth such as its agreement with the EU on the free movement of people.

