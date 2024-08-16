Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / New temperature record broken in Switzerland

New temperature record broken in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Last Sunday, a new temperature record was broken in Bisaca in the canton of Ticino. At 3:20 pm on 11 August 2024 the temperature reached an annual high of 36.3 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature ever recorded in the town, reported RTS.

adult female drinking water in convertible car in city
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

Temperatures reached uncomfortable levels in other parts of Switzerland too, hitting 35 degrees in parts of the canton of Valais.

Recent high air temperatures are associated with high water temperatures. The mediterranean sea is unusually warm, as are Switzerland’s lakes. On 11 August 2024, the average temperature in the mediterranean reached 28.16 degrees, the highest recorded since measuring began in 1982. Water temperatures north of Corsica and near Venice reached temperatures above 30 degrees. Swiss lakes are warm too. On 15 August 2024, the water in Lake Geneva was 25.7 degrees. The water at some beaches around the lake was 27 degrees, according to Meteo Swiss. And in lake Lugano the water was 29 degrees.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Switzerland was 41.5 degrees at the weather station in Grono in the canton of Graubunden in 2003.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp