New temperature record broken in Switzerland

Last Sunday, a new temperature record was broken in Bisaca in the canton of Ticino. At 3:20 pm on 11 August 2024 the temperature reached an annual high of 36.3 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature ever recorded in the town, reported RTS.

Temperatures reached uncomfortable levels in other parts of Switzerland too, hitting 35 degrees in parts of the canton of Valais.

Recent high air temperatures are associated with high water temperatures. The mediterranean sea is unusually warm, as are Switzerland’s lakes. On 11 August 2024, the average temperature in the mediterranean reached 28.16 degrees, the highest recorded since measuring began in 1982. Water temperatures north of Corsica and near Venice reached temperatures above 30 degrees. Swiss lakes are warm too. On 15 August 2024, the water in Lake Geneva was 25.7 degrees. The water at some beaches around the lake was 27 degrees, according to Meteo Swiss. And in lake Lugano the water was 29 degrees.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Switzerland was 41.5 degrees at the weather station in Grono in the canton of Graubunden in 2003.

