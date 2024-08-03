Swiss court sets new precedent on divorce payments

Under Swiss law, divorcees can demand spousal payments from their former partner up until the age of retirement. This week, a federal court decided against these payments, setting a new precedent that could potentially affect all women negotiating a divorce settlement, reported SRF.

Historically, spousal maintenance payments were designed to support mothers who had decided to forego a career to raise a family. In the absence of a career it made sense for these payments to continue until the age of retirement when pension payments kick in. However, times have changed and the court decided that the duration of the marriage and the age at divorce matter.

The couple in this case had been married for seven years and had one child, which was cared for by the mother who was 39 at the time of separation. She demanded spousal maintenance up until the age of retirement. Her ex-husband argued this was unjustified.

This week, the Federal Court rejected the woman’s demand and ruled the ex-husband only has to support her until their son is 16. In justifying its ruling the court said that supporting the mother until the end of her working life would require 25 years of payments and that this was unjustified. The woman was only 39 years old when they separated and returning to work at that age was reasonable, particularly when she had had a full time job prior to becoming a mother.

This ruling adds to another in 2021 that asserts that women must generally start looking for work after a divorce. Divorcees should be able to provide for themselves.

The recent case adds a new element to legal precedent : the length of the marriage is a factor in deciding for how long payments should be made.

