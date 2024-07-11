The QR code scam costing parkers dearly

This week, Vaud Police warned a scam using QR codes has been discovered.

The scam is simple and effective. Criminals cover the original QR code on parking ticket distributers with another which directs the user to a fake website resembling the original one. From there the user is asked to enter payment details, and the stealing begins. The process is known as phishing, a scam where users are directed to a fake website.

According to Vaud Police, these fake QR code stickers have appeared on parking ticket distributers, shop windows and service stations since the beginning of July 2024.

The Police advise ensuring the QR code is not a sticker stuck onto the device. If you think you may have scanned one of these codes and entered you payment details, immediately contact the card issuer to have the card blocked, said the Police.

