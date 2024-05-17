New “hygge” hotel in Founex

Brought to you by Yotel Geneva.

There’s a brand new hotel in Founex, called the YOTEL, part of an international hotel chain of the same name.

What gives it its difference and pizzazz is the added concept of the Danish “Hygge”, which stands for warmth, relaxation and general happiness, of which that northern country is so famous. That feeling is apparent in the cozy, airy atmosphere of the Danish-style smorgasbord restaurant, the charming rooftop space for relaxed summer entertaining, their state-of-the-art rooms, and the complete facilities for business meetings and events. It’s a good discovery, along with their affordable room prices.

The hotel is just off the Coppet exit on the highway from Geneva to Nyon and Lausanne. It provides free, all-day shuttle service to and from Geneva airport, which is about 15 minutes away. Situated next to the Châtaigneraie International School, it also offers a trendy new haven for the region and its suburban neighbours.

Make a point to drop in for a drink or a light meal, and try their northern cuisine of open-faced sandwiches, fresh lobster, creamy shrimp salads and even caviar. And the friendly staff is definitely from the happy notion of Hygge!

