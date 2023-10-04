Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland’s largest pumpkin in 2023

Switzerland’s largest pumpkin in 2023

By Leave a Comment

Every year there is a competition to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. This year, 20 giant pumpkins and other oversized vegetables graced the scales at the Bächlihof in Jona, in eastern Switzerland.

Simon Favre from Belmont-sûr-Lausanne VD with his 675 kg pumpkin

This year several records were broken. Matthias Leuenberger’s 2.4 kilogram aubergine and 45.8 kilogram courgette surpassed earlier records of 2.1 and 44.0 kilograms kilograms, Jürg Wiesli’s 287 gram chili outweighed an earlier record of 224 grams and Florian Isler’s 70.5 cm runner bean was longer than the previously longest at 70.2 cm.

Matthias Leuenberger from Leimiswil BE had the most beautiful pumpkin.

And while no pumpkin records were smashed this year, Simon Favre from Belmont-sûr-Lausanne in the canton of Vaud came first with a 675 kilogram giant. Although Matthias Leuenberger took home the award for the most beautiful pumpkin , winning so-called “Howard Dill Award”.

More on this:
Jucker Farms article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp