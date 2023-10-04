Switzerland’s largest pumpkin in 2023

Every year there is a competition to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. This year, 20 giant pumpkins and other oversized vegetables graced the scales at the Bächlihof in Jona, in eastern Switzerland.

Simon Favre from Belmont-sûr-Lausanne VD with his 675 kg pumpkin

This year several records were broken. Matthias Leuenberger’s 2.4 kilogram aubergine and 45.8 kilogram courgette surpassed earlier records of 2.1 and 44.0 kilograms kilograms, Jürg Wiesli’s 287 gram chili outweighed an earlier record of 224 grams and Florian Isler’s 70.5 cm runner bean was longer than the previously longest at 70.2 cm.

Matthias Leuenberger from Leimiswil BE had the most beautiful pumpkin.

And while no pumpkin records were smashed this year, Simon Favre from Belmont-sûr-Lausanne in the canton of Vaud came first with a 675 kilogram giant. Although Matthias Leuenberger took home the award for the most beautiful pumpkin , winning so-called “Howard Dill Award”.

