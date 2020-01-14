New Grand Saint Bernard puppies arrive in Switzerland

On 9 January 2020, Barryland, a foundation in Martigny dedicated to preserving and showcasing the iconic Grand-Saint Bernard dog, announced the arrival of ten new pups.

Mother Tosca with her 10 pups – © Barryland

The five female and five male pups were born on 24 December 2019, just in time for Christmas. Both the mother and father are short haired dogs of the breed Tosca du Grand St. Bernard.

The gestation period for this breed is nine weeks. Once born the pups grow rapidly, gaining one kilogram per week. Birth weight is typically 600 t0 800 grams. Adults weigh between 50 and 95 kilograms, as much as a human.

The video below was taken in 2017 when another litter of pups was born.

Because they grow so fast, it is important for them to eat well to avoid bone growth deformities. The lifespan of the Grand Saint Bernard is up to nine years on average.

According to the foundation, the weeks following the birth went very well for first-time mum Tosca. “She looked after her offspring with love.”

All of the pups, which have names starting with “C”, are progressing well.

The pups will be receiving visitors from 4 February 2020. Barryland in Martigny, in Valais is open from 10am until 6pm seven days a week, 363 days a year.

