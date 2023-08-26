More than 80% of Switzerland satisfied with life

A survey published this week shows that 82% of Switzerland’s population is at least moderately satisfied with life.

© Thomas Stoiber | Dreamstime.com

The survey published by gfs.berne, based on data collected during April and May 2023, showed that only 18% of the population were either not very satisfied (13%) or not at all satisfied (5%) with life. The remaining 82% were either satisfied (34%), very satisfied (19%) or completely satisfied (8%).

Life satisfaction rises with age. Among those aged 16-39, the percentage at least moderately satisfied fell to 76%, rising to 83% among those aged 40-64 and 88% among those aged 65 or more.

When asked what would make you happier, the most frequent response was spending more time in nature (74%). Other frequent responses were more money (63%), more sleep (59%) and more time with family (58%).

Financial worries were particularly widespread in Italian speaking Switzerland. There, 45% reported that their financial situation made their lives fairly (28%) or very (17%) stressful. In German- and French-speaking Switzerland the rates were 30% and 31%.

