Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / More than 80% of Switzerland satisfied with life

More than 80% of Switzerland satisfied with life

By Leave a Comment

A survey published this week shows that 82% of Switzerland’s population is at least moderately satisfied with life.

© Thomas Stoiber | Dreamstime.com

The survey published by gfs.berne, based on data collected during April and May 2023, showed that only 18% of the population were either not very satisfied (13%) or not at all satisfied (5%) with life. The remaining 82% were either satisfied (34%), very satisfied (19%) or completely satisfied (8%).

Life satisfaction rises with age. Among those aged 16-39, the percentage at least moderately satisfied fell to 76%, rising to 83% among those aged 40-64 and 88% among those aged 65 or more.

When asked what would make you happier, the most frequent response was spending more time in nature (74%). Other frequent responses were more money (63%), more sleep (59%) and more time with family (58%).

Financial worries were particularly widespread in Italian speaking Switzerland. There, 45% reported that their financial situation made their lives fairly (28%) or very (17%) stressful. In German- and French-speaking Switzerland the rates were 30% and 31%.

More on this:
gfs.berne survey (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp