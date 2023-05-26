Le News

Half of Swiss population unlikely to travel abroad this summer

By Leave a Comment

A survey by Tour Club Switzerland (TCS) published this week shows 50% of the population currently have little (23%) or very little (27%) desire to travel beyond Switzerland’s borders.

While Switzerland’s population is now travelling far more than during the Covid-19 pandemic, travel remains below pre-pandemic levels.

But the population is still going on holiday. 82% of residents spent at least three nights away from home over the last year.

The private car (67%), plane (56%) and train (53%) remain the most popular forms of holiday transport. High percentages of those surveyed stated that they expect to use these modes of travel in the future.

Other findings include a fall in ecological travel options. Private car and air travel are cited as future travel preferences for a majority.

Current economic conditions – inflation in particular – are affecting the travel plans of a significant minority of the population. This group reports changing holiday plans for economic reasons, said the report.

The survey was run by gfs.bern and surveyed 1,039 TCS members across Switzerland between 14 February and 16 March 2023.

More on this:
TCS survey (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

