Covid: only the vaccinated get to travel abroad, suggests Swiss infectious disease expert

Resistance to vaccinations is significant in Switzerland. A survey done in November 2020 suggests only 16% of the population would get vaccinated immediately if there was an approved Covid-19 vaccine, reported 20 Minutes.

More than a quarter (28%) of those surveyed said they would refuse, leaving a majority who said they would decide at some point in the future.

Switzerland’s government has made it clear that Covid-19 vaccines will not be compulsory. However, Switzerland’s lack of enthusiasm for a Covid-19 vaccine has some health experts thinking long and hard about how to convince the public of the benefits of vaccination.

Others, such as infectious disease expert Andreas Widmer, are wondering whether it might be necessary to go beyond information campaigns and incentivise the population.

Speaking to the newspaper SonntagsZeitung, Andreas Widmer said he is not convinced informing the public will be enough. He thinks incentives to persuade people would be more effective. One of his suggestions is to allow only those who have been vaccinated or who have tested negative to travel abroad by plane, bus or cruise ship, according to 20 Minutes.

