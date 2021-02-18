Covid: more than 1% of Swiss population fully vaccinated

The latest figures published by Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) show that 1.18% of Switzerland’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since vaccinations began on 21 December 2020.

© Pattanaphong Khuankaew | Dreamstime.com

The percentages varies by canton. The canton of Nidwalden, where 4.65% of the population have received a full course of vaccine, leads the way. The canton where the least progress has been made is St. Gallen (0.36%). Basel-City (3.53%), Geneva (1.34%), Vaud (1.12%) and Zurich (0.6%) all lie somewhere in between.

The number of Covid-19 shots administered per 100 people is more encouraging. Across Switzerland, the average is 6.27, a number that ranges from 4.90 (Bern) to 11.43 (Nidwalden).

On this measure Switzerland (6.27 per 100) is ahead of the EU (5.2) and world (2.4) averages, but well behind the US (17.0), the UK (24.3) and Israel (79.5), the global leader – see data below.

Switzerland’s ratio (64%) of doses administered (542,196) to those delivered (847,900) suggests there might be a bottle neck administering the vaccine, although it is not clear.

Some hoped vaccination programmes might allow nations to relatively quickly put the Covid-19 pandemic behind them. However, expectations are now having to be lowered. In an email today, Simon Baptist, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, writes that their view is that most developed countries will not reach a point where 60-70% of the population is vaccinated until mid-2022.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.