Initiative launched to add equality for disabled to Swiss constitution

According to a group representing the disabled in Switzerland, equality for all people including the disabled should be included in Switzerland’s constitution. A group of associations launched a popular initiative this week for a vote to effect this, reported RTS.

Photo by Nadiia Doloh on Pexels.com

To launch a referendum in Switzerland, organisers must collect 100,000 signatures within 18 months.

According to initiative organisers 1.7 million are confronted with a number of obstacles daily. And while the constitution has banned discrimination of the disabled since 2000, many obstacles remain. Access issues in housing, employment, transport, public infrastructure and the exercise of political rights are highlighted.

Disabled people should be able to freely decide where and with whom they wish to live, learn, work and ride on public transport, according to the organisers.

Associations involved in the Initiative for Inclusion include AGILE.CH, Amnesty International, Inclusion.handicap, The foundation for direct democracy and Tatkraft. The organisers have until 25 October 2024 to collect at least 100,000 signatures.

