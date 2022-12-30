One in 20 jobs unfilled in Switzerland

As the end of 2022 approached, there were more than 250,000 unfilled jobs registered in Switzerland, equivalent to nearly one in every 20 jobs1.

Out of the 264,069 vacancies recorded, nurses, electricians and managers were the most sought after employees, reported SRF. Together these three categories made up 10% of vacancies.

On 15 November 2022, 6,995 nursing professionals were sought, 6,000 electricians and 3,917 software developers.

The supermarket Coop was the company seeking the greatest number of staff (3,006).

Geographically, the cantons of Zurich (59,318), Bern (42,280), Aargau (20,665), St. Gallen (17,370) and Luzern (16,703) led in terms of job vacancy numbers. Western French-speaking Switzerland had fewer vacancies per capita. Vaud, Switzerland’s third most populous canton, had only 10,682 job vacancies.

At the same time, Switzerland had an unemployment rate of 4.3%, based on the ILO definition. At the end of Q3 2022, there were 212,000 people seeking work: enough jobs and enough job seekers, just not well matched.

1264,000 / (5,151,000 + 264,000) = 4.9%. 5,151,00 was the active population in Switzerland at the end of Q3 2022 – source FSO.

