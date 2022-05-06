Le News

Swisscom fixed and mobile networks out on Tuesday

Swisscom’s telephone network went down on Tuesday for 30 minutes, reported RTS.

On Tuesday 3 May 2022 between 22:23 and 22:53 customers across Switzerland using Swisscom’s fixed and mobile networks were unable to access the internet.

According to Swisscom, the outage was related to maintenance work.

Much to the frustration of football fans the outage occurred during the semi-final of the champions league football match between Villarreal and Liverpool.

