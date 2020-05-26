Le News

Swisscom network experiencing problems

Since 11:50 am on 26 May 2020, Swisscom’s mobile and landline networks have been experiencing problems.

Swisscom network experiencing problems
© Rostislav Ageev | Dreamstime.com

Landline and mobile network calls are currently impaired for business and private customers, according to Swisscom.

The company said its specialists are working on rectifying a fault that started at 11:50am on 26 May 2020.

According the Swiss government website alert.swiss the network disturbance is affecting 14 cantons.

Update: Swisscom announced the problem had been fixed at 2:55 pm on 26 May 2020.

