Swisscom network experiencing problems

Since 11:50 am on 26 May 2020, Swisscom’s mobile and landline networks have been experiencing problems.
Landline and mobile network calls are currently impaired for business and private customers, according to Swisscom.
The company said its specialists are working on rectifying a fault that started at 11:50am on 26 May 2020.
According the Swiss government website alert.swiss the network disturbance is affecting 14 cantons.
Update: Swisscom announced the problem had been fixed at 2:55 pm on 26 May 2020.
Swisscom announcement (in English)
For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave a comment