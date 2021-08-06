Le News

Swisscom network down for most of Switzerland this week

At 11:20am on Tuesday 3 August 2021, Swisscom’s network went down for 45 minutes, according to Fing, a network monitoring service.

© Rostislav Ageev | Dreamstime.com

The outage stretched across nearly all of Switzerland’s highly populated plateau as well as the most southern part of the canton of Ticino, affecting most of the company’s customers – see image below.

According to Fing, the network drop rate reached 71% of connections at its peak, affecting both fixed and mobile connections.

Swisscom is Switzerland’s largest telecommunications company with around 60% of the mobile market and 67% of broadband internet connections. It is 51% owned by the Federal Government, which means part of the company’s profits indirectly benefit taxpayers via dividends paid to the government as a shareholder.

According to the newspaper Le Matin, Swisscom suffered another major nationwide outage in March.

More on this:
Le Matin article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

