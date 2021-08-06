Swisscom network down for most of Switzerland this week

At 11:20am on Tuesday 3 August 2021, Swisscom’s network went down for 45 minutes, according to Fing, a network monitoring service.
The outage stretched across nearly all of Switzerland’s highly populated plateau as well as the most southern part of the canton of Ticino, affecting most of the company’s customers – see image below.
According to Fing, the network drop rate reached 71% of connections at its peak, affecting both fixed and mobile connections.
Swisscom is Switzerland’s largest telecommunications company with around 60% of the mobile market and 67% of broadband internet connections. It is 51% owned by the Federal Government, which means part of the company’s profits indirectly benefit taxpayers via dividends paid to the government as a shareholder.
According to the newspaper Le Matin, Swisscom suffered another major nationwide outage in March.
