Covid: unvaccinated dying at 8 times the rate of vaccinated in Switzerland

Over the last 4 weeks, around half1 of those dying from Covid in Switzerland were unvaccinated. At a glance, it might appear that vaccines are not working very well. However, they are proving to be highly effective, reducing the chance of dying from the disease by 87%.

Over the 4 weeks to 14 December 2021, 525 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Switzerland. These were split roughly equally between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. However, to make sense of these numbers it is essential to look at the number of people in each group. Once this is factored in the life-saving power of vaccines is clear.

Nearly all of those dying were 60 or over2. Among this age group, 88% were fully vaccinated, 1% partially vaccinated and 11% unvaccinated. This means that roughly half of Switzerland’s Covid deaths over the last 4 weeks have occurred among a relatively small number of unvaccinated people 60 years old and over. In fact, the unvaccinated in this age group have been dying at a rate 7.5 3 times higher than the vaccinated, essentially because the vaccinated now outnumber the unvaccinated by 7.5 to 1.

If vaccines continue to work as well as they do currently and vaccination rates continue to climb, the vaccinated will make up an increasing percentage of those dying from Covid-19. However, at the same time, the overall death rate will be falling thanks to rising vaccine-induced immunity.

Covid vaccines might be imperfect, but for the time being, they still pack a punch.

1Among those dying of Covid-19 in the 4 weeks to 14 December 2021, 40% were vaccinated, 40% were unvaccinated, 1% were partially vaccinated and 19% were of unknown status. Because the death rate among those of unknown status was almost the same as the blended rate for the fully vaccinated and unvaccinated together, we assumed this group was split similarly between vaccinated and unvaccinated.

297% based on data for the period from 15 November 2021 to 5 December 2021, the latest date for which age-analysed data is available.

3(50% x 252,000)/(50% x 1,882,000) = 1/7.5

