Covid: getting a booster shot in Switzerland

On 26 November 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) recommended everyone 16 and over get booster shots. However, Switzerland’s cantons are not yet ready to provide boosters to all those aged 16 to 64 and start dates differ.

In Switzerland, boosters are being given at least six months after second shots. However, in some countries the time between shots is shorter. In France it is five months.

Many cantons remain focussed on getting those over 64 vaccinated with third shots. Booster shots are aimed at maintaining high levels of immunity and immunity fades faster among those over 64.

Recent studies suggest that while vaccine protection against severe disease remains high after six month it diminishes more significantly for less severe symptoms, which is increasing the potential to spread the virus.

The federal government is leaving the cantons to organise their own booster shot vaccine programmes. This means they will be offered at different times depending on the canton, reported RTS.

Vaud

Vaud will offer vaccines to everyone 16 or over by 13 December 2021, opening to those over 50 by 6 December 2021 with those over 64 retaining priority. Sign up here.

Geneva

In Geneva, those aged 16 to 64 will be able to book appointments for boosters from mid December. Sign up here.

Fribourg

The canton of Fribourg opened booking of boosters to everyone 16 and over on Tuesday but is maintaining priority for those over 64. Sign up here.

Valais

As soon as third vaccinations can be offered to all over 64 then everyone 16 and over will be offered boosters in the canton of Valais. Sign up here.

Neuchâtel

In Neuchâtel, those aged 16 to 64 can already book appointments. Find more information here.

Bern

From 6 December 2021, it will be possible for everyone 16 or over to book an appointment for a booster shot. More information can be found here.

Zurich

Zurich residents registered on the VacMe platform aged 16 to 64 are being contacted by email and SMS and invited to get boosters once they hit the six month mark. Walk-ins are not possible, but appointments can be booked with doctors. Find more information here.

In Switzerland, boosters shots are free for all residents regardless of insurance deductibles. And there is no 10% portion that must be paid as there is for most medical expenses in Switzerland.

New Covid certificates lasting 12 months are issued after third shots, reported RTS,

