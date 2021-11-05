45% fear conflict when discussing Covid-19 in Switzerland

Between July and October 2021, the percentage of Switzerland’s population fearing interpersonal conflict on the subject of Covid-19 leapt from 24% to 45%, according to a survey run by Sotomo for the broadcaster SSR.

© Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com

In a similar survey in March 2020, 10% feared interpersonal conflict on the subject. By October 2020, the percentage had risen to 19% where it remained until July 2021 before jumping to 24% in July 2021. However, the biggest jump came in October 2021 when it leapt by 21 percentage points to 45%.

Those deciding not to vaccinate were the most likely to have been involved in personal conflict over the handling of the Covid crisis. 83% of this group reported conflict, compared to 74% of those who were undecided about the vaccine and 67% of those who were already vaccinated.

Overall, women (73%) were more likely to have been involved in conflict on the subject of how Covid has been handled than men (68%).

Age made a difference too. Younger people were more likely to have experienced conflict than older people. 76% of those aged 15-34 reported being involved in conflict on questions of how the pandemic has been handled compared to 74% of those aged 35-64 and 60% of those aged over 65.

From the beginning, the pandemic has exacerbated tensions between many of those closely connected to each other. However, as time has passed opinions and beliefs on the subject have become more entrenched.

In addition, the referendum on 28 November 2021 on whether to reverse Covid laws passed by parliament in March 2021 along with the protests and campaigns that have come with it have amplified public debate and added to tribalism on the subject. According to social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, our minds unite us into teams, divide us against other teams, and blind us to the truth.

The survey was run from 20 to 25 October 2021 and questioned 59,402 people over 15 across Switzerland.

