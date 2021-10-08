A very wet year for Switzerland

The hydrological year, which runs until 30 September, was very wet this year in Switzerland, particularly in the north of Switzerland, according to SRF Meteo, reported RTS.

© Yulan | Dreamstime.com

In Basel and St-Gallen a third more rain fell in 2020-21 than normal. Basel received 1,064 mm of rain compared to its long-run average of 780 mm. Only 1939, 1992 and 1999 delivered more rain to the Rhein city.

Excess rain didn’t fall everywhere in Switzerland this year. Rainfall in Lugano was above average but rainfall in Geneva (950 mm) was fairly typical reported SRF Meteo.

The months of June and July saw unusually heavy rain across much of Switzerland, while February, April and November 2020 were unusually dry..

Unseasonal and uneven weather this year has had a negative impact on farm yields in Switzerland. This year’s wine grape harvest was particularly lean. In Valais, Switzerland’s main wine region, grape harvests are 30% lower this year at some vineyards reported Le Nouvelliste. Intense frosts, heavy rain and hail have all taken a toll on the vines.

