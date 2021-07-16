Switzerland to shift from cold heavy rain to warm sun

Switzerland has not had as much rain as it has received over the last few weeks for 70 years, according to analysis by RTS.

© Chris Rinckes | Dreamstime.com

Between 21 June and 13 July 2021, more rain has fallen on Switzerland than during the same period for 70 years. In Geneva there has been more rain during early summer this year than the combined rainfall over the same period for the previous five years. Rainfall figures were similar for Neuchâtel and Château d’Oex in the canton of Vaud.

It has been cold too. During the week fresh snow fell on some of the trails in Verbier’s bike park in the canton of Valais.

However, this is all about to change. By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to be back into the high 20s and low 30s across most of Switzerland. And from Sunday, there is no rain in the 6-day forecast published by Meteo Suisse.

The latest forecasts will come as a relief to those across Switzerland dealing with the flooding caused by swollen lakes and rivers from the recent deluge.

More on this:

Meteo Suisse website (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.