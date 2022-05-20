Drought risk rising in Switzerland

A lack of rainfall in Switzerland since the beginning of 2022 is becoming more and more concerning, according to Meteo News.

The level of rainfall in Switzerland has been significantly below normal levels, according to meteorologist Vincent Devantay. Unusually low levels of rainfall began in August 2021 with the exception of December 2021.

As a result ground water levels have not been replenished and are below their normal levels. Some parts of French-speaking Switzerland have received less than half the normal expected rainfall in the period from 1 January to 15 May 2022. In Sion, the capital of the canton of Valais, 81 mm of rain has fallen compared to the 190 mm expected normally. Geneva and Lausanne have experienced a similar deficit. Geneva has seen 158 mm compared to a norm of 300 mm, while Lausanne has had 195 mm instead of 350 mm.

Unusually high temperatures are being experienced too. On 20 May 2022, the temperature in Viège in upper Valais hit 33.3 C, equalling a previous record May temperature in Switzerland. The temperature hit the same level in Viège in 2009.

France, Spain, Germany and northern Italy are experiencing similar rain shortfalls and spikes in temperature.

Switzerland’s government is concerned about the issue. On 18 May 2022, it announced that it aims to create an early drought detection system to improve its response in the face of more frequent dry periods.

