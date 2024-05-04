Le News

Migration between Swiss cantons – gainers and losers

The population is growing exceptionally fast in Switzerland. The nation draws many migrants from the EU and takes in proportionally high numbers of refugees. Over the last 20 years, the nation’s population has risen by 20%, far more than in France (10%), Austria (12%), Italy (3%) and Germany (2%) over the same period. In addition to these large inflows of people from outside, cantons with the highest growth rates have been exporting people to other cantons, according to figures published by RTS.

The main regions with the highest population growth are the Lake Geneva region, Greater Zurich, parts of central Switzerland, and the region in and around Basel-City. The success of these regions has pushed people into more affordable (less insanely expensive?) parts of the country.

Between 2013 and 2022, the cantons losing the greatest number of people to other cantons were Zurich (−2,688), Graubunden (−3,899), Ticino (−5,260), St-Gallen (−9,137), Neuchâtel (−9,163), Vaud (−11,277), Basel-City (−16,532) and Geneva (−20,834).

Those gaining the most new residents from other cantons were Aargau (+22,694), Fribourg (+14,586), Valais (+10,420), Thurgau (+8,030), Basel-Landschaft (+7,541), Solothurn (+5 689) and Bern (+3,924).

