Low underground water levels cause concern in Switzerland

At climate change bites the effects are becoming more apparent in Switzerland. A current concern is the lack of ground water, reported RTS this week.

© Elena Duvernay | Dreamstime.com

The amount of rainfall in parts of Switzerland in 2022 was half of what it was in 2021. The cantons of Valais and Ticino in particular have been badly affected. As a result, parts of Switzerland have significant underground water deficits.

Some hoped a decent level of rainfall in 2023 might help to restore the level of water in underground water tables. However, the first month and a half of 2023 has been largely rain and snow free.

Normally in winter Switzerland’s water tables refill, according to Olivier Duding, a meteorologist at MétéoSuisse. However, this winter it hasn’t happened. It would need to rain non-stop between now and the end of March to reach normal levels, he said, an unlikely scenario.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





