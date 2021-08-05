Le News

Unvaccinated 80 times more likely to catch Covid-19, finds Swiss study

Recent analysis of data done in the Swiss canton of Vaud found rate of Covid-19 was 83 times higher among the unvaccinated than those who had received two shots of vaccine, reported RTS.

© Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com

During the last two weeks of July 2021, the rate of infection among the vaccinated population was 2.6 per 100,000 compared to 216 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated population, 83 times greater. Vaccinated people were defined as those who had received two doses at least 14 days earlier.

Over the last two weeks of July 2021, of the 1,030 people testing positive, only 9 were double vaccinated – 1 in 114. The ratio since the end of January 2021 was similar. Of the 23,839 cases recorded, only 243 were fully vaccinated – 1 in 98.

This vaccine works very well, according to Olivier Duperrex, the doctor at Unisanté who analysed the data. We obtained even better results than controlled studies suggesting around 95% efficacy, he said.

Switzerland has focused on using the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

This analysis is a first in Switzerland. The Federal Office of Public Health does not have access to sufficient data to run such an analysis.

