FILM: THE CLOCK – a cinematic art show

9 July 2021.

By Neptune

THE CLOCK

OK, as I have been away in sunny, summery Italy, I have missed quite a few press previews, so I cannot judge this week’s releases of SEIZE PRINTEMPS, BLACK WIDOW, and the musical ANNETTE, with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver, which opened up this year’s ambitious Cannes film fest. I will report on them later.

In the meantime, I can highly recommend THE CLOCK – a singular, cinematic art show which is going on at the grand old PLAZA cinema on Chantepoulet (opposite the main post office) until July 18th.

Presented by the Plaza Foundation and the MAMCO, this is a 24-hour audio/visual installation by the Swiss/American artist Christian Marclay, that was first shown, and took the Lion d’Or, at the Venice Biennale in 2011. It’s especially interesting for cinephiles who may recognise many of the movie clips (vintage, modern or black & white – from “Laura” with Dana Andrews to the various James Bonds) shown in this clever and amazing art work that has a watch or clock in each of its thousands of film segments, with the exact same time as the audience is experiencing. Did you get that? Check your watches with those on the screen – they will match your exact time, every minute that you are there!

The Plaza has been transformed into a vast viewing room for only 50 people at a time, on comfortable couches for two. You wait your turn until a place is available. Entry is free, with masks of course, and you can stay as long or as little as you want. It’s an astounding, brilliant concept and should not be missed!

You can find all the necessary information on their site: leplaza-cinema.ch

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

