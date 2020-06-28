Renowned artist EDWARD HOPPER in Basel

Solitary, pensive figures. Deserted streets or a luminous gas station in twilight. A night diner seen from outside. These are the static, atmospheric scenes we usually connect with Edward Hopper’s paintings. A uniquely American artist, who lived from 1882 to 1967.

© Heirs of Josephine Hopper / 2019, ProLitteris, Zurich

Photo: © 2019 Digital image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York / Scala, Florence

The famed Beyeler museum in Basel has chosen to exhibit a few of these, but also the early works that depict landscapes in the areas where he grew up, in northeastern United States. There are sea views and bright sailboats in New England, studies of rugged coastlines or a lighthouse, and a roomful of small, superb drawings that show his absolute mastery as an artist.

There are some 65 works that date from 1909 to 1965, and the exhibition has been organised with New York’s Whitney Museum, which holds the most important collection of Hopper’s art.

As his works have always been quiet and enigmatic, as though they were just the beginning or ending to a whole other story, the museum commissioned the great German director Wim Wenders to make a film about just that. For Wenders has always felt that Hopper’s work was cinematic and needed to be shown in that aspect. His 15-minute reverie around Hopper’s paintings should not be missed – see trailer below.

You have one month left to see this exceptional collection as the exhibition has been prolonged till July 26th.

Address: Baselstrasse 101, CH-4125 Riehen/Basel. Google Maps.

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. Wednesdays from 10am to 8pm. Hopper exhibition until July 26th.

Entry: up to 25 free. Over 25 CHF 25.

Website: Fondation Beyeler

By Neptune Ingwersen

