FILM: MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – Dead Reckoning, Part One ***1/2

4 July 2023.

By Neptune

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – Dead Reckoning, Part One ***1/2

If you’re looking for a film with fun and action, don’t look anywhere else – this is your summer hit – an exciting and classy blockbuster!

From the gripping beginning, in a state-of-the-art Russian submarine, through the whole crazy ride of trying to save the world from an elusive AI entity, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie give the audience topnotch thrills, never seen before hair-raising, hilarous car chases, and even intelligent dialogue. The tongue-in-cheek banter and connection between the IMF crew (Impossible Mission Force) – Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson – is an ongoing delight, as is their deep loyalty to each other.

And the wild stunts that Cruise does himself, giving his all as always, go beyond any expectation. Adding a new character to the crew doesn’t hurt either – the very attractive Hayley Atwell as a professional pickpocket and all-around crook adds extra heat to all the action that goes all the way from the Arabian desert to Venice, Rome and to a runaway train in the Austrian Alps.

But you don’t need all these descriptions – go see for yourself all the well-tuned exhilaration in this 7th ‘Mission Impossible’. Unlike so many tired franchises, these simply keep getting better!

Summer Films at the Grütli !

For some great old films, run to the wonderfully rich summer retrospective of classics from now through August at the Grütli Cultural Center. Works such as Jim Jarmusch’s COFFEE AND CIGARETTES; Tornatore’s documentary on Italy’s brilliant composer, ENNIO; TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (Du Silence et des Ombres) with Gregory Peck from 1962; RIZ AMER from 1949 with Silvana Mangano; or Damien Chazelle’s exciting WHIPLASH from 2014.

Check out the screening schedules on their website – cinemas-du-grutli.ch

All this cinematic bounty comes from the labours of Alfio Di Guardo and his Grütli team – Merci!

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

