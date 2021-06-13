Le News

Swiss vote in favour of Covid laws and tougher anti-terror policing – 13 June 2021

Two sets of rules produced by Switzerland’s government, one to allow the government to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and another to allow the police to go further in policing terrorism found support with a majority of Swiss voters on Sunday, 13 June 2021.

© Thunderstock17 | Dreamstime.com

60.21% of voters supported the government’s Covid-19 laws and 56.58% supported tougher terrorism policing.

A majority of voters in a number of cantons voted against the Covid-19 laws. Uri (54.86%), Schwytz (59.07%), Obwalden (56.71%), Nidwalden (51.36%), Glarus (50.92%), Appenzell Ausserrhoden (52.96%), Appenzell Innerrhoden (60.82%) and Thurgau (50.09%) all had majorities against the government’s Covid-19 laws, which enabled them to respond to the pandemic. All of Switzerland’s 18 other cantons voted in favour of the laws.

Basel-City was the only canton against the law to change policing of terrorism, with 54.93% voting against it. All other cantons had majorities of voters in favour of it.

More on this:
Voting results by canton – Covid Law (in French)
Voting results by canton – Terrorism policing (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

