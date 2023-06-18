Swiss vote results on company tax, climate and Covid-19 laws

Le News

On 18 June 2023, Swiss voters voted on three federal initiatives on whether to tax large companies at minimum rate of 15%, adopt a package of incentives to reduce emissions and extend Covid-19 laws until mid 2024.

Voting this weekend saw all three initiatives accepted. Majorities were in favour of higher (in most cantons) company taxes (78.45%), the government’s climate protection plan (59.07%) and extending Covid-19 laws (61.94%).

The votes showed relatively small differences between French- and German-speaking voters, a linguistic divide known as the Rösti Graben (rösti is a grated potato dish associated with Switzerland’s German speakers and Graben means ditch or trench). Although, there was a high concentration of votes against the climate protection plan in central Switzerland – the cantons of Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Glarus all had majorities against it as did Thurgau and Appenzell Innerrhoden in the east.

A similar concentration of “no” votes against extending the Covid-19 laws were observed in central and eastern Switzerland – the cantons of Schwytz (54.25% no), Obwalden (52.63%) and Appenzell Innerrhoden (51.46%) all had majorities against this decision. Every other canton was in favour of extending the Covid-19 laws.

