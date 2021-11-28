Swiss vote results on Covid laws, Nurses and Judges

On 28 November 2021, Swiss voters voted on three federal initiatives on Covid laws, nurses working conditions and the way judges are selected.

The controversial vote on Covid laws was aimed at revoking Covid laws introduced in March 2021, which include provisions allowing Switzerland’s Covid certificates to be implemented. As forecast in recent polls, the latest batch of Covid laws were accepted by a majority (62.1%) of voters. Despite the support of a majority of Swiss, the laws were rejected by majorities in the cantons of Schwytz (51.4%) and Appenzell Innerrhoden (55.8%). In addition, another six cantons were within 5 percentage points of rejecting the laws, including Appenzell Ausserrhoden (49.3%), Obwalden (48.8%), Glarus (45.8%), Thurgau (45.4%), Sankt Gallen (45.3%) and Jura (45.3%). A map showing vote results by municipality can be viewed here. In one commune 88.2% voted against the laws.

The vote on changing working conditions for nurses also achieved a majority (61.0%). Only Appenzell Innerrhoden (47.1%) failed to find a majority in favour of the plan. While the vote to change the way federal judges are selected to a lottery system was rejected by (68.1%) of voters. No canton came close to a majority in favour of changing the way judges are selected.

Participation rates were high for all three votes. 65.7% of eligible voters cast a vote on the Covid laws, 65.3% on the nurse initiative and 64.7% of the federal judge vote.

