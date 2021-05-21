Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland: great quality of life at considerable cost

Switzerland: great quality of life at considerable cost

By 1 Comment

A recent survey of expats presents Switzerland as a double edged sword. The survey, which covers 59 nations, ranks Switzerland near the top on quality of life but near the bottom on cost.

© Bartolomiej Pietrzyk | Dreamstime.com

In the ranking by InterNations, Switzerland is listed 30 out of 59 countries overall for its attractiveness to expats. However, its score contains both bright and a dark spots.

On quality of life, Switzerland ranked 9th. 99% of those surveyed said they were happy with the natural environment, ranking the nation second behind only New Zealand on this sub-measure. Peacefulness (95%), sanitation (95%), air quality (89%), transport infrastructure (96%) and political stability (91%) were other strong points.

Most expats (85%) also agreed that the Swiss economy was strong making Switzerland a good place to work.

On the other hand Switzerland performed badly on socialising and affordability.

Many Swiss-based expats reported that it was a hard to integrate into Swiss life. On this aspect Switzerland ranked 52nd. 28% reported not feeling at home and 61% said it was hard to make local friends. 52% said they relied on friendships with other expats, a percentage higher than the 32% average reported across the whole survey. Needing to learn a local dialect was a challenge cited by some respondents.

Finally, Switzerland was considered the second most challenging destination in terms of cost, ranking 58th, just above Hong Kong at 59th. 65% of expats reported being dissatisfied with the cost of living in Switzerland. The cost of healthcare in particular was cited negatively by 34% of respondents.

More on this:
InterNations survey (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Comments

  1. I don’t agree with the sanitation score as it is not hard to see used face mask everywhere in the street, also food packaging, dogs’ poo, cig butts in Geneva. One thing I find most unacceptable is that smoking is allowed at bus stops or the ashtrays are put at the entrance of bldgs or shopping centers. These are places I visit almost every day and I am forced to take in second-hand nicotine.

    Reply
N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp