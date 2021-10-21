Le News

Switzerland remains top place for expats in 2021

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland is the highest rated country in the latest HSBC expat ranking published this week, a position held for the last three years.

© minnystock | Dreamstime.com

91% of the expats surveyed living in Switzerland said their living environment was better than it was before moving. The average on this measure across all expats questioned was 67%.

After moving, 86% said they felt safer, another of Switzerland’s strong points among expats.

In addition, nearly 9 out of 10 expats living in Switzerland said they hoped to stay at least one year longer. A third said they would happily spend their retirement in Switzerland.

The top 10 countries in 2021 were:

  1. Switzerland
  2. Australia
  3. New Zealand
  4. UAE
  5. Guernsey
  6. Jersey
  7. Isle of man
  8. Bahrain
  9. Singapore
  10. Qatar

Overall, 61% of respondents reported experiencing little change to their work situation due to Covid-19 and most were optimistic about the future.

The YouGov run survey questioned 20,460 people living in 46 nations. The survey has been running for 14 years and was run by the

More on this:
HSBC ranking (in English)

