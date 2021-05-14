40,000 hotel and restaurant jobs lost in Switzerland in 2020

Recent data show that Swiss hotels and restaurants shed 40,000 jobs in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with restaurants reliant on business travel hit the hardest, according to RTS.

© Jan Gajdosik | Dreamstime.com

These figures do not include the effects of the pandemic beyond the end of 2020 and therefore exclude the impact of the pandemic in 2021.

Casimir Platzer, president of GastroSuisse, told newspapers in German-speaking Switzerland, that an additional 10,000 jobs have been lost in the sector since the end of 2020. If correct, 50,000 Swiss hotel and restaurant jobs might have been wiped out by the crisis.

According to Platzer, GastroSuisse had expected the total total amount paid in salaries to have fallen by 10% to 15%, which is in line with this level of job loss.

Hotels and restaurants reliant on clients travelling for business and to events and expos have been hit the hardest. Some mountain destinations and rural getaways have fared better due to local holiday makers shifting from foreign to domestic holidays during the pandemic.

More on this:

RTS article (in French)

