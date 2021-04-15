FILM – YALOM’S CURE – existential therapy presented by Swiss filmmaker

16 April 2021.

YALOM’S CURE ****

An hour and 17 minutes of this documentary will leave you feeling as though you’ve been cleansed, rehabilitated and instructed by a healing guru. For free – or just the price of the movie ticket!

The Swiss filmmaker Sabine Gisiger went over to California to interview Irvin YALOM, the renowned 83 year-old psychotherapist and professor at Stanford University. She had been greatly moved and influenced by his books on group therapy and existential questions – Love’s Executioner, When Nietzsche Wept and The Spinoza Problem.

She has come away with a superb portrait of the life of a scholar who connects with his audience with simplicity, humor and humility. This is a mind-opening, joyful film not to miss – one for the well-being of your soul.

I wrote this review after I had originally seen the documentary in 2014, when it first came out. As you can see, I was enthralled.

You now have the chance to see it on www.filmlivestreaming.ch, next Friday, April 23rd at a fixed rendezvous, with a live debate afterwards with Irvin Yalom in person! That would make the esteemed scholar almost 90 years old by now. In English, of course.

All you have to do is send in your name and email address by April 21st to gain access to an absolutely free streaming session. That will be for the first 30 people who sign in with us, via jyg@terrasse.ch.

Those after the 30 free tickets can go to this website to buy their tickets. This is a versatile streaming site that offers special guests and debates along with their films.

Good luck, and great viewing!

